Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veoneer (VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Veoneer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Veoneer was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Veoneer Inc alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Veoneer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veoneer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veoneer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.