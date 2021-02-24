Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) recently:

2/23/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

2/18/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $240.00.

2/5/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

2/4/2021 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

1/23/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

1/22/2021 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

1/14/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

TXG opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.83. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

