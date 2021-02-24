Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $19,909,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

