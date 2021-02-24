Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/17/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/3/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $19,909,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
