Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

2/12/2021 – Kinross Gold was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/6/2021 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 365,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

