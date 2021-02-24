Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (VII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE: VII) recently:

2/19/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$13.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

2/12/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$11.08 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

2/12/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$10.53 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.00.

2/12/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$12.19 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.00.

2/12/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.70.

2/12/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

2/11/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

1/15/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/11/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50.

1/7/2021 – Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.50.

TSE VII traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.86. 1,261,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.45. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

