Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SilverCrest Metals (SIL)

SilverCrest Metals (CVE: SIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/23/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.65 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$16.65 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$15.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SilverCrest Metals was given a new C$16.65 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.