Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

2/16/2021 – thyssenkrupp was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/4/2021 – thyssenkrupp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. "

2/3/2021 – thyssenkrupp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – thyssenkrupp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – thyssenkrupp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – thyssenkrupp was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 57,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,301. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 31.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

