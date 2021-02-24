Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

2/9/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/6/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 69,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

