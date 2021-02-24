Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $253.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2021 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2020 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/29/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2020 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/27/2020 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

