Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Leonardo (FINMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leonardo (OTCMKTS: FINMY):

2/11/2021 – Leonardo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/10/2021 – Leonardo was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Leonardo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Leonardo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Leonardo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. Leonardo S.p.a. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

