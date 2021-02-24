Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN):

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $625.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $618.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $620.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $475.00 to $555.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

ALGN stock opened at $567.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

