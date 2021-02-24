Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discovery (DISCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Discovery had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

2/9/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

2/1/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/28/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $40.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/19/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Discovery was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/13/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors.”

1/6/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $36.00.

1/6/2021 – Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $36.00.

DISCA opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

