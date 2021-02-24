Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 749,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,947,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Weidai alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.