Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $677.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.