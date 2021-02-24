Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $677.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

