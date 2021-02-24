Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,087,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

