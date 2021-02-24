Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 35,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

