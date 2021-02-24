Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 11,650 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.73. 58,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

