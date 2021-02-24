Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 8,750 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 285.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,982,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

Shares of DG traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.56. The company had a trading volume of 60,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,823. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

