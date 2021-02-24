Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $262.67. 465,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. The stock has a market cap of $748.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

