Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

