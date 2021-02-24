Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,359. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

