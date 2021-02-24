Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 555,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.33. 108,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,744. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.