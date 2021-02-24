Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,986,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. 464,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,980,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

