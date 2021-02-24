Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 149,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.