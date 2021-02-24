Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,664,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. 221,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

