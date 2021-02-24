Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.1% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. 803,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,809,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.