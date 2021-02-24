Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,500 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sprott worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. 8,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.