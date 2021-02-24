Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

