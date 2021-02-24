Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.99. 104,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,560. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

