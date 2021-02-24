Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 91,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

