Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.93. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 21,567 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $487,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

