Wells Fargo & Company Increases John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $160.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

