Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 5.8% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 1,290,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,124,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

