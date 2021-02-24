Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

WFC traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 1,238,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,124,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

