Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Welltower worth $35,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

