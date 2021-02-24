WeOwn (CHX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $149,310.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

