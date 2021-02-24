Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.25 Million

Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $610.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $635.99 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $592.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

