Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 582 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.