Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.