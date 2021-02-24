Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Trading Up 11%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s stock price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 4,198,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 1,003,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.