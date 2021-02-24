Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Trading Up 11%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s stock price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 4,198,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 1,003,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

