Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.