Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

