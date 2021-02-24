Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $116,540,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

