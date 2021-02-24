Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shot up 5% on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $70.53. 6,159,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,154,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

