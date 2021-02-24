Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 22761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

