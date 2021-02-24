Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) Insider Purchases A$981,500.00 in Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) (ASX:WGX) insider Peter Cook acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$981,500.00 ($701,071.43).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Cook sold 941,617 shares of Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.81 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$2,641,235.69 ($1,886,596.92).

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Peter Cook 233,506 shares of Westgold Resources Limited (WGX.AX) stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.20.

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's assets include the Meekatharra Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise approximately 350 mining titles covering an area of 124,000 hectares in the Central Murchison region.

