WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 11.8%

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 12,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and tellurium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

