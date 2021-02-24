Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

