Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

WY stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.