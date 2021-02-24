Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

WCP traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.89. 3,500,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

